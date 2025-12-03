TRAVEL: Give the Gift of Michigan Sweepstakes with My Michigan Beach

WEST MICHIGAN — There's no place like home, and an adventure just a short drive away can be the perfect gift this holiday season. Jill Halpin is the Founder of My Michigan Beach, and she's sharing more about the 'Give the Gift of Michigan' Sweepstakes!

The sweepstakes has five prizes, which include a gift box of food items from Cherry Republic, Michigan themed clothing and destinations in West Michigan to enjoy with loved ones. To enter the sweepstakes, enter your information in at MyMichiganBeach.com.

