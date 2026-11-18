GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — West Michigan's longest-running homeless shelter is kicking off it's 23rd annual Turkey Drop to hopefully provide 5,500 frozen turkey's to area families struggling during the holiday season.

Date & Time

November 18, 2026

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Drop off your frozen turkey between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at any of the locations on November 18!

Drop Off Locations

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX

2121 Celebration Dr NE Suite 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49525, USA

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South

1506 Eastport Dr, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, USA

Mel Trotter Ministries Downtown Location

225 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA

MTM Thrift Store – Jenison

7500 Cottonwood Dr, Jenison, MI 49428

Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Men’s Shelter400 W Laketon Ave, Muskegon, MI 49441, USA

The drive is on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, and you can donate at one of five different locations across West Michigan, with three spots in Grand Rapids, one in Muskegon, and one in Jenison. And this event is something very special according to Mel Trotter CEO Chris Paulsky.

"It helps to bring hope, especially during the Christmas season. Not just to people who could use a turkey - and there is hope in that. There is bringing hope to people who are going though time," said Chris. "But I also believe there is a transformational hope when people give something as simple as a turkey, it changes a person so please come out and lets bring hope to West Michigan. I think that we could use it as a community as a state, and I think this is a very tangible way to do that."

Drop offs are from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM in person and you can donate online via the link here.

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