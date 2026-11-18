GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This holiday season, shoppers can experience the magic of not one, but two Christmas markets.

The Christkindl Markt at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, and the new Holiday Market at Studio Park officially open on Wednesday, November 18th.

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The neighboring markets are expected to attract more than 300,000 people during the holiday season, according to organizers.

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The FOX 17 Morning Crew will visit both locations to get a sneak peek of the holiday fun Wednesday morning. Watch the morning show to see what to expect.

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