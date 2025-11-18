TIME TO QUIT: The Great American Smokeout encourages people to stop smoking and vaping

Each year, The American Cancer Society holds the Great American Smokeout. It centers around one big goal: getting people to stop smoking.

Priority Health has some advice if you or someone you love is trying to stop the habit.

First steps:



Tell friends and family about your plan

Remove tobacco products and reminders

Talk to your doctor

Benefits of quitting smoking and vaping include:



Within 20 minutes, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop

After a few days, your sense of taste and smell improves

Over weeks and months, lung function gets better and coughing decreases

Long-term, quitting lowers your risk for heart disease, cancer, and many other serious health problems.

You can find more resources here.

