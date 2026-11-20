GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — 'Tis the season for 24/7 holiday hits on 100.5 The River!

The radio station is making the switch Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Janice Allen, FOX 17's self proclaimed "Queen of Christmas", will join DJ Andy Rent to flip the switch to fulltime holiday music.

According to 100.5 The River, the Grand Rapids station was one of the first radio stations in the entire country to switch to all Christmas programming in 2000.

Watch FOX 17 Morning News to see the festive fun!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube