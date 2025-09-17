Suicide Awareness Month: getting help and knowing risk factors

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Information provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, True. Women's Health:

September is a month to focus on what more we can do as individuals, families, and a system to prevent suicide.

Risk factors:



A family history of suicide

Substance use

Drugs can create mental highs and lows that worsen suicidal thoughts

Intoxication

Analysis from the CDC indicates 1 in 5 people who die by suicide had alcohol in their system at the time of death

Access to firearms

A serious or chronic medical illness

Gender

Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are four times more likely to die by suicide

A history of trauma or abuse

Prolonged stress

A recent tragedy or loss

What can you do to help?



Know local resources

i understand Calling 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org

Know signs and symptoms

Ask the question: are you afraid you might hurt yourself or do you have a plan to hurt yourself?

Your feelings of pain and hopelessness are temporary, please allow for help

What we can do in society:

Vonnie Woodrick, founder of 'i understand', talks about changing our language. She says dying by suicide should not be seen as a crime or an act someone did to themselves. It is a final and desperate consequence of mental health. Losing the language "committed suicide" and instead saying "died by suicide" reminds us of the preventable health tragedy that occurred, focusing on the illness, not the act.

Takeaway Tip: If you or someone you know is suffering thoughts of self-harm, please get help. Your feelings are temporary and our world is better with you alive.

