Striking GOLD!: Grand Rapids Gold ready to start new season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Gold are setting up to tip off for their very first game of the season in downtown Grand Rapids.

And according to Head Coach Ryan Bowen, he and the team are more than ready.

“We're extremely excited. Our guys have been working really hard the last two weeks to get ready for opening night. “

And that will be this Saturday, November 7th at Van Andel Arena where the Gold will welcome in the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 7:00 PM.

“I think you're going to see a group of guys that. Compete on the floor and play a fun style of basketball," Bowen added. "Hopefully give it their all. That's what we're looking for, um, you know, improving each game, but we're just looking forward to having a, having a great atmosphere.”

And that atmosphere extends to off the court too. If you are looking for a night out with the family, Ryan told me their games have something for everyone.

“You come to a gold game as opposed to another game, but just the G-League in general, you've got a bunch of guys that are fighting for their careers," Bowen said. "Some of them want to make that next step. They're trying to get to the NBA or maybe they're trying to make the team or maybe they're trying to get to play in Europe, but you've got these guys and every 1 or 2 years there's these guys that turn into bigtime players in the NBA. So I think that's the cool thing as a fan. See a guy that maybe can make it and play in the NBA. Sometimes the guys are on assignment, so you get to see a local guy that you know in the NBA.”

For a full look at the GOLD's schedule and promos this season, check out the link here.

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