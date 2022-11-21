Stretch it out and beat the bloat this Thanksgiving!

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beating the after-bird bloat starts before your first appetizer, says the people at Stretch Lab East Grand Rapids!

Assisted stretching can eliminate the effects of standing or sitting for long periods of time, and keep you from feeling bloated after a big meal— not to mention reduce stress.

Flexologists, Sandra Fredericks and Courtney Wolf came to the studio Monday morning to show us how it's done. (See above!)

Stretch Lab helps clients of all ages find flexibility, strength, and regain mobility through 25 or 50 minute sessions. Find out more here.