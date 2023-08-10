Start the school year off on the right foot, mentally and physically

MICHIGAN — Getting back into the swing of things can be difficult as summer vacation ends.

Dr. James Forshee, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Priority Health stopped by FOX 17 with a little advice.

What can parents do to help get kids ready physically and mentally?



Get with their pediatrician for their annual sports physical and check-up to make sure everything is up-to-date and their physical and mental health is on the right track.

Get their gear - make sure they have everything for team uniforms, and take an inventory of supplies for instruments, sports, or other extracurriculars.

Check in with your kids to see how they’re doing. Be sure to listen and create an open space where they feel safe to talk to you even about the hard subjects.

And kids?

Get your school schedule, take a tour of the classroom, and meet the teacher ahead of time.

Connect with friends taking the same route or bus to school or those who have the same classes.

Speak up if something is wrong – even if it just doesn’t feel right.

Ask every question you have. The more answers you get, the easier the transition to the new school year will be.

For more back-to-school resources, visit Priority Health’s website.