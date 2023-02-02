Staffing shortages stretching corrections officers to their limit

MICHIGAN — There are 31 prison facilities in the state of Michigan – and right now all of them are experiencing an unprecedented staffing shortage.

Many workers say this issue has been cultivating for years now, and they’re reaching their breaking point.

It’s a staffing shortage that’s not only stressful for the workers, it’s also dangerous given the conditions they work under

Michigan corrections officers and prison staff are sometimes a hidden part of the criminal justice system.

“These are normal citizens coming in trying to provide what we believe is a very important service to the citizens of Michigan,” Byron Osborn – President, Michigan Corrections Organization explains.

That service includes overseeing about 32,000 Michigan prisoners.

Byron Osborn has been a corrections officer in the U.P. for over 20 years. He’s also the president of the Michigan Corrections Organization, a union representing 5,500 officers. He says the strain of being understaffed is being felt by all.

“Prisons don't close. You know, we don't, we can't just put a closed sign up and say, Hey, we don't have enough people today.” Osborn reminds.

Right now there are over 800 vacancies in our state prisons – most of them corrections officer positions.

“It's been about six years now, we've been in the staffing crisis, where we've fluctuated anywhere from 700 to 1000, vacancies,” says Osborn.

That means the staff already on-hand are working doubles to fill the gaps. And those hours are affecting the mental health of not only them, but their families as well.

“I mean, people are just physically exhausted, you know, we've got spouses giving ultimatums,” Osborn explained to FOX 17.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections understands the seriousness of this issue and has started offering signing bonuses and adding more recruitment events.

“I mean, I would certainly say it's critical, especially depending on which prison you're in,” Spokesperson, Michigan Department of Corrections, Chris Gautz, tells us. “In some in some areas of the state it's very critical.”

Gautz says Jackson prisons are struggling the most, but the shortages are affecting all state prisons. The biggest contributor; retirement.

“We're seeing so many people retire because 30 years ago, they all were hired en masse, because there was a huge prison boom,” explains Gautz. “And now they're all retiring en masse.”

But Osborn says, the issue is more about the peel back of retirement packages offered to workers.

“The benefit packages have been eroded by way of the legislature for the most part,” Osborn adds.

He says his union members want to see something done at the state level - more funds allocated to state prison workers for pensions or hybrid pensions and post-retirement healthcare benefits.

“Folks are not going to stay here without those,” Osborn explains.

While this section of the criminal justice system is often overlooked, Osborn tells us it’s importance can’t be understated—It's a job that simply can’t be done well, under current staffing conditions.

MDOC is now constantly having hiring events to help fill the need.

There’s one Thursday at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility at both 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There’s also a Winter Career Fair hosted by University of Detroit Mercy next Thursday for positions all across the state.

And if you can’t make it in person, there’s a virtual Career Fair February 15th.