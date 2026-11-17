SPARTA, Mich — Tuesday from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, you and the family can come and celebrate all that is great about deer hunting season in downtown Sparta.

2026 SPARTA BUCK POLE

Deer drop-off: 4–8 PM

Men's, Women's & Youth Divisions

PLUS our NEW Largest Doe Contest!

The Sparta Buck Pole will help raise money for the Sparta Sports Boosters and will offer prizes, food, and a family-friendly night out in downtown Sparta.

Also new this year, hunters can donate their venison to Hunters Feeding Michigan.

Sparta Buck Pole Facebook

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