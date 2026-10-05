KENT COUNTY, Mich — Knowing how to put your baby to bed safely could be a matter of life or death.

FOX 17's Janice Allen sat down with Dr. David Rzeszutko and Kelsey Berkompas of Priority Health, to discuss safe sleep techniques.

Safe sleep saves lives: Expert advice on how to put babies to bed

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of nearly 4,900 sudden unexpected infant deaths from 2020 to 2024, 73 percent involved unsafe sleep factors, such as soft bedding or a sleep surface other than a crib or bassinet.

Experts recommend putting babies on their backs, on a firm, flat surface designed for infant sleep.

Pillows, blankets and other soft objects should not be in their sleep space, according to doctors.

For Priority Health members, programs like PriorityMOM and PriorityBABY can provide additional support, education and resources during pregnancy and throughout a baby's first year.

Learn more here.



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