Rock the Coast, win prizes, help kids - There's not much better

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ready to Rock the Coast?

Of course, you are.

West Michigan Offshore is hosting Rock the Coast July 21 & 22— for what is sure to be a weekend chock-full of powerboat events.

The massive party benefits Shields of Hope, a local organization helping bring joy to kids facing cancer and their families.

Friday, noon-3, Shields of Hope is giving Warrior Rides to kids facing cancer, including a lunch at 1:30 p.m. for the kids and their families.

At 4 p.m. boats will assemble at Grand Haven Municipal Marina for the Keith Holmes Memorial Run and head out onto the Big Lake to shoot up to Muskegon for dinner.

Saturday starts with lunch at 11 a.m. at Grand Haven Municipal Marina where you’ll get your first card for the Rock the Coast Poker Run. Stops include Mona Lake, Saugatuck, Holland, and Port Sheldon before heading back to Grand Haven to reveal your hand and grab 50/50 raffle tickets!

Winners will be announced following a message from Shields of Hope at 7 p.m. The final festivities include a bike auction and raffle drawings!

Check out how to register here.