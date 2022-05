Registration is now open for the DNR's "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" program.

The sessions are June 3-5 and August 26-28 and take place in Marquette and Roscommon counties.

Program Coordinator Michelle Zellar joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about what's available through the program.

The program costs $225.

For more information visit the DNR website or call 906-293-5131 ext. 4004.