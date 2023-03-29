Registration open for Wheel Run for Everyone 5K

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Get ready for the 28th Annual Wheel Run for Everyone 5K.

Whether you lace up or gear up, wake up ready to run— or (like me) need a push off the couch— this benefit race is for you!

Grand Valley State University’s Doctorate in Physical Therapy students have been the driving force behind the Wheel Run for Everyone 5K for nearly 3 decades, helping Renew Mobility get Michiganders with disabilities moving.

Renew Mobility

This year the Saladin Shriners are the Presenting Sponsor for the race.

Formerly Alternatives in Motion, the organization provides equipment and support to families and individuals.

Your run can add to their efforts to help people find independence and connection to their communities.

Registration is $25, and sponsorships for runners are available!

The race is 9 a.m. on April 15 at GVSU’s Allendale campus, but you have to register by noon Friday to get the limited-edition t-shirt!