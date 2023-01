The Kent County Health Department is making free Radon test kits available for anyone in the county.

All you have to do is come to the office and pick it up!

One in 15 homes is likely to have high Radon levels.

Radon is a tasteless, odorless, and invisible for of radiation and the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S.

The age of the home doesn't matter. Radon can leak in to new houses just as easily as it can to old ones.

You can find more about the kits and Radon here.