Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Planning your next trip: My Michigan Beach introduces new, interactive map

Michigan Travel Map.png
My Michigan Beach
Michigan Travel Map.png
AUGUST 19 MI MICHIGAN BEACH
Posted
and last updated

My Michigan Beach is unveiling a new tool, just in time for planning any end of summer or fall trips.

The new Michigan Travel Map is free and provides pins that give curated, up-to-date travel guides.

That includes:

  • The best beaches and beach towns
  • Hidden Petoskey stone hunting spots
  • Scenic drives, lighthouses, wineries, and outdoor adventures
  • Local museums and unique Michigan attractions.

Jill Halpin with My Michigan Beach shows us how it works, check it out in the video below:

AUGUST 19 MY MICHIGAN BEACH

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter