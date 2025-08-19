Planning your next trip: My Michigan Beach introduces new, interactive map

My Michigan Beach is unveiling a new tool, just in time for planning any end of summer or fall trips.

The new Michigan Travel Map is free and provides pins that give curated, up-to-date travel guides.

That includes:



The best beaches and beach towns

Hidden Petoskey stone hunting spots

Scenic drives, lighthouses, wineries, and outdoor adventures

Local museums and unique Michigan attractions.

Jill Halpin with My Michigan Beach shows us how it works, check it out in the video below:

AUGUST 19 MY MICHIGAN BEACH

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube