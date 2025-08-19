Planning your next trip: My Michigan Beach introduces new, interactive map

My Michigan Beach is unveiling a new tool, just in time for planning any end of summer or fall trips.
The new Michigan Travel Map is free and provides pins that give curated, up-to-date travel guides.
That includes:
- The best beaches and beach towns
- Hidden Petoskey stone hunting spots
- Scenic drives, lighthouses, wineries, and outdoor adventures
- Local museums and unique Michigan attractions.
Jill Halpin with My Michigan Beach shows us how it works, check it out in the video below:
AUGUST 19 MY MICHIGAN BEACH
