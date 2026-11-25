GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The holiday travel season is underway and by looking at the numbers this year, it is going to be a little quieter than in the past.

According to AAA, 81.5 million Americans will be traveling at least 50 miles from their home this Thanksgiving, and that's actually a 0.1% decline from last year, and the first time since 2023 that overall travel has not set a record.

AAA also projects 72.9 million people will head over the river and through the woods by car, and an expected 5.96 million people flying. Both numbers are down when compared to last year.



Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Tuesday, November 24 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Before 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 25 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Thursday, November 26 Minimal Traffic Expected Friday, November 27 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Saturday, November 28 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Sunday, November 29 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, November 30 2:00 PM -7:00 PM Before 1:00 PM

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