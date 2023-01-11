Pharmacies adjusting to over the counter hearing aids availability

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In October, the Food and Drug Administration approved over the counter hearing aids, lowering the cost of the devices from a few thousand dollars, to a few hundred. It's a relatively new concept for pharmacies who are looking to fill their shelves with the product all while educating themselves to help customers.

The FDA says this new rule cuts the red tape that previously required hearing exams and prescriptions for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. According to the organization, over 37 million Americans, or 15 percent of all adults, have trouble with hearing. But only about one fifth of people who could benefit from a hearing aid actually use one.

The biggest obstacle is the cost. Between the fitting services and the prescribed devices, Americans could pay more than 5 thousand dollars for a hearing aid. Insurance coverage is very limited and medicare doesn't cover the devices. With the newly-implemented FDA rule people can now purchase the hearing aids without a prescription at a local pharmacy or online.

Kay Pharmacy in Grand Rapids still doesn't offer the devices on their shelves, but they are looking into them. They want to make sure they're educated enough to help patients looking to buy.

"It's a little tricky. I mean, for years and years the FDA did not allow that," owner Mike Koelzer said. "I think there's a learning curve. Maybe we don't have to learn enough to be audiologist, but you want to do justice to the sale."

The cost is the big advantage, but there are disadvantages to the over the counter versions of hearing aids. The devices aren't perfectly tailored to patients, which could be harmful. Without an exam you could also be overlooking potentially more serious medical conditions. If you you have pain or dizziness while using a hearing aid or have any questions about your hearing, you should still contact your doctor.