Pet adoption Tuesday: Meet Tinsel!

WEST MICHIGAN — Mackenzies' Animal Sanctuary helps families in West Michigan find furry friends, and this week they gave the spotlight to 5-year-old Tinsel!

Tinsel is a Boxer & Shar-pei mix that's looking to add holiday cheer to your life year-round. He gets along with other dogs and cats, with an upbeat attitude that would make him perfect for families with older children.

To learn more about Tinsel and the other dogs at Mackensies' Animal Sanctuary, visit the organization's website.

