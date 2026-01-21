Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Teal!

The Harbor Humane Society is calling him 'The little kitten that could'. Teal the cat is in the spotlight for this week's Pet Adoption Tuesday, and is looking for a new family to call his own. When Teal came into care, Harbor Humane says he was tiny and fragile, battling a skin rash and exhaustion. Teal slowly turned the corner, and today you would never guess how close he once was to giving up.

Now, Teal has become a sweet, affectionate companion. He's a snuggler that loves being held, and is happiest when curled in your arms. At this time, Teal is being managed on a daily steroid tablet and prescription diet. Harbor Humane's goal is to keep Teal comfortable with the lowest dose of steroids possible, and right now he is not ready to discontinue it.

If you're looking for a kitten whose sweetness matches his resilience, Teal is waiting to find his new person.

The Harbor Humane Society is hosting an event on January 31 at Holwerda Growers in Holland. A multitude of puppies will be up for adoption with ages ranging from 2.5 to 4 months old. Harbor Humane suggests people interested get pre-approved for the event on their website.

