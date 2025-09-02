Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Swift!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Swift, who is available for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan!

You might recognize Swift and her puppy brother, Kelce, from a photo shoot last week:

WATCH: Pet Adoption Tuesday puppy Swift gives Elliot some extra kisses during live interview:

Elliot gets some puppy kisses from Swift

Learn more about the adoption process here.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is also putting the call out for emergency fosters. Their PETS Network (Providing Emergency Temporary Shelter) serves as a safety net for pet owners facing a crisis such as temporary homelessness, natural disasters, and escaping domestic violence. Emergency fosters are needed to open their home to owned pets for up to 30 days to help owners out.

The Humane Hustle is also coming up on Nov. 8. The annual 5k and one mile walk is at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Registration is now open. Find more information here.

