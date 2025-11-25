Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Stella!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Stella, a pup available for adoption from teh Humane Society of West Michigan.

Stella is a six-year-old golden retriever. She previously lived with other dogs, cats and children. The Society says she loves playing with balls, frisbees, and a tug of war. She knows some tricks and has some training too. Stella does have a skin condition, where she responds well to certain kinds of foods.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is coming up on Dec. 2. The Humane Society of West Michigan says thanks to a generous gift, all donations made will be doubled up to $35,000. Find more information on how to donate here.

Free Adoption Day

HSWM is offering free adoptions for animals six months and older on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. It's thanks to a donation from Purina.

