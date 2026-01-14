Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Remi!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we're meeting Remi, who is available for adoption through Michele's Rescue.

Michele's Rescue

Here's what the rescue has to say about Remi:

"Are you looking for a life partner that is affectionate, trained and playful? Well check out this handsome 2-year old boy, Remi.

1) He loves being around people and happily follows them around the house, enjoying their closeness.

2) Remi is a snuggler and goofball! He even creates his own ‘cozy time’ by carrying his blankets and pillow around with him. He’s affectionate and loves to please, thriving on routine and comfort.

3) Playtime and the outdoors are some of his favorite pastimes! Especially playing fetch with Kong rubber balls, going for walks on a leash and splashing in streams - he also loves boat rides and camping. Remi even does well with the city life, enjoying his trips downtown.

4) Thanks to our training partners at Superior K9 Xperience, Remi has completed the board and train program. Remi is well-mannered and knows commands: wait/free, place, off, out, sit, down, leave it, crate and come are all in his skill set. He walks well on a leash, especially when treats are involved 😊 He is also crate-trained. Remi would thrive in a home without other dogs and cats - so he can have you all to himself!

If Remi sounds like a great addition to your family, apply at Michelesrescue.com. Once approved, we will schedule a meet-and-greet!"

