Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Mocha from Michele's Rescue!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Mocha!

Mocha is described as "the sweetest little girl and looking for her best friend."

She's active and loves adventures including running, playing car rides, and snuggling.

Mocha is a year old and has the energy and playfulness of a puppy. She is medium-sized and 38 lbs.

Right now, she knows the commands including sit, wait and leave it. Her favorite game is tug-of-war, and fetch too.

Best of all, she's already crate trained.

You can apply for a meet-and-greet with Mocha at MichelesRescue.com.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube