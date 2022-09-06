Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Milo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Milo!

This sweet 2-year-old boy is looking for a forever family to adopt him.

FOX 17

He loves going for walks and runs but is just as happy to stay home and cuddle on the couch.

The Humane Society of West Michigan says Milo is a unicorn dog, meaning he gets along well with children and other dogs. Because of his friendly nature, they also think he would also do well in a home with cats.

FOX 17

If you are interested in adopting Milo, check out the Humane Society of West Michigan’s website.

