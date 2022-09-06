Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Milo

Meet Milo! This sweet 2-year-old boy is looking for a forever family to adopt him.
Milo 1.jpg
Milo 2.jpg
Milo 3.jpg
Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 09:01:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Meet Milo!

This sweet 2-year-old boy is looking for a forever family to adopt him.

Milo 3.jpg

He loves going for walks and runs but is just as happy to stay home and cuddle on the couch.

The Humane Society of West Michigan says Milo is a unicorn dog, meaning he gets along well with children and other dogs. Because of his friendly nature, they also think he would also do well in a home with cats.

Milo 1.jpg

If you are interested in adopting Milo, check out the Humane Society of West Michigan’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book