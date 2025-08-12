Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Maia!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Maia, who is available for adoption through Michele's Rescue.

She's about 40 lbs. and is said to love to cuddle. The rescue says her personality is on the submissive side, and she can be shy when getting to know someone. They say she's good at walking on a leash, and she loves to play.

Michele's Rescue

Michele's Rescue says Maia is good around other dogs, and the believe she'd be good around kids too.

If you're interested, you can fill out an application online.

