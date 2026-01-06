Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Luke!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Luke, who is available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Here's how they describe the pup:

"Luke is a sweet, spirited 7-year-old who blends adventure buddy and cuddle pro perfectly. He still has plenty of energy- he loves yard zoomies, toys, and long walks in any weather, but is just as happy snuggled up with his people. He’s potty trained, crate trained, great on leash, loves car rides, and thrives on a predictable routine (especially morning sleep-ins under the blankets). Luke came to HSWM with allergies that caused hair loss, but with daily medication and a special diet, he’s thriving and his coat is growing back. He’d do best in a home with lower dog traffic, as he can be overly excited around other dogs. He will likely do okay with cats and older/respectful children."

Learn more information about Luke and other adoptable animals here.

January Junior Volunteer Club

Registration is open for kids ages 5-12 who would like to join the HSWM for a look at what it means to volunteer and help animals in a big way. There are fun activities and other learning opportunities.



This happens each Wednesday in January from 4:30-6 p.m.

Register here.

Free Microchip Clinic

The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting a free microchip event at Camp Bow Wow in Hudsonville on Feb. 17. It runs from 4 - 6 p.m. and is first come, first served. No appointment or registration required.

