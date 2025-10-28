This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Leo! The puppy is available for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan.



WATCH BELOW: MEET LEO! A PUPPY LOOKING FOR HIS WEST MICHIGAN FAMILY:

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Leo!

Find more information on adoption here.

The Humane Society also wants to remind people the Humane Hustle is just under a month away. The event is scheduled for Nov. 8 and is pet and family friendly.

The Humane Society also says the next round of Obedience Classes begin in November. Classes address not just basic cues but also socializing, house training, chewing, barking, play biting, and other behavior concerns.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube