Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lambert and Macaroon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Lambert and Macaroon!

These two adorable kittens are looking for their forever families.

Lambert was actually found near the FOX 17 station.

Luke, who helps foster Lambert and Macaroon says the kittens can be troublemakers but mostly they hang around and play with their toys.

Luke says his two favorite things about fostering are playing with the cats and seeing them go to their forever homes.

Lambert and Macaroon will be neutered on June 6. After that, they’ll be ready to go to a forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Lambert or Macaroon, fill out an application at Michele’s Rescue.

