Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Krewe!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Krewe, a 14-month old puppy, available for adoption through Harbor Humane.

Here's how they describe the pup:

Krewe is a bundle of joy. This sweet boy is still learning about the big world around him, and while new things like stairs and snow can be a little intimidating at first, he’s doing an amazing job building confidence by watching the other dogs in his foster home. He’s a smart little observer who learns quickly from his canine friends.

Krewe’s personality can best be described as spunky, silly, and full of happy energy. He has bursts of playful zoomies where he runs around like a tiny tornado, followed by sweet moments where he’s ready to curl up and cuddle on the couch. It’s the perfect mix of fun and affection. He enjoys toys and treats, though he isn’t overly obsessed with either just yet — as he settles into a routine, his playful and food-motivated side will likely continue to blossom.

Krewe would thrive with patient adopters who will continue to build his confidence, help him learn the ropes of puppy life, and embrace all the goofy, lovable energy he brings.

If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate pup with a big personality in a little body, Krewe is ready to steal your heart and be part of your crew.

Find more information on the adoption process here.

