Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Kimmi

Meet Kimmi! Kimmi is an American Staffordshire terrier mix who is looking for her forever home.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 23, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Meet Kimmi!

This sweet girl is waiting to find her forever home.

You can usually find Kimmi behind the front desk at the Kent County Animal Shelter lounging and greeting visitors.

She’s a very social girl who loves to go for a good walk or run.

Her favorite spot to curl up and relax is on someone’s lap.

Kimmi is an American Staffordshire terrier mix. She weighs about 40 pounds and is four years old.

If you are interested in adopting Kimmi, contact the Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300.

