Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Kettle Corn!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday, Harbor Humane is highlighting 2-month old Kettle Corn!

KC is very affectionate, quiet, and curious, always eager to explore his surroundings. He’s doing well with potty training and does fantastic in a crate.

If you're interested in adopting Kettle Corn or another dog or cat, you can visit the Harbor Humane website.

