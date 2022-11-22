Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Kelly!

We celebrate Pet Adoption Tuesday by introducing Kelly— a brindled babe from Mackenzie's Animal Shelter looking for a family with the right vibe. Her nickname may be Sofa Spud, but she's a ray of sunshine just in time for the dreary months of winter. Kelly loves snuggling on the couch, but also playing games, giving kisses, and basically getting all the attention.
Kelly 2.jpg
Kelly 1.jpg
Kelly 3.jpg
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 09:17:16-05

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — We celebrate Pet Adoption Tuesday by introducing Kelly— a brindled babe from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary looking for a family with the right vibe.

Her nickname may be Sofa Spud, but she's a ray of sunshine just in time for the dreary months of winter. Kelly loves snuggling on the couch, but also playing games, giving kisses, and basically getting all the attention.

Kelly 2.jpg

She's good with kids and adults, but may need to meet any potential K-9 roommates before moving in.

If Kelly sounds like a good fit— or you'd like to find out more about other animals up for adoption at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary— click here!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered