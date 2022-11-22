Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Kelly!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — We celebrate Pet Adoption Tuesday by introducing Kelly— a brindled babe from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary looking for a family with the right vibe.

Her nickname may be Sofa Spud, but she's a ray of sunshine just in time for the dreary months of winter. Kelly loves snuggling on the couch, but also playing games, giving kisses, and basically getting all the attention.

Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary

She's good with kids and adults, but may need to meet any potential K-9 roommates before moving in.

If Kelly sounds like a good fit— or you'd like to find out more about other animals up for adoption at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary— click here!