Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Jane, Mr. Bingley and Cosmo!

A great addition to any book lover's home, this week we met kittens Jane, Mr. Bingley and Cosmo.

Foster parents shared facts about each kitten:

Mr. Bingley: this lad doesn't concern himself with much. He enjoys a good cuddle and seems to be able to doze off no matter the circumstance. He takes pride in his long flowing locks of hair.

Ms. Jane: the quiet, precocious type. She is full of grace, beauty, and patience. She has a unique, striking beauty mixing a dilute calico with the stripes of a tabby. Come read a good book with this lady love.

Cosmo: this resilient little dude will draw you into his amazing universe with the depth of his big, lovely eyes. He is witty and cheeky and oh so goofy. If you are looking for a dude that will think the world begins and ends with you he's your guy.

Find more information about the adoption progress here. These kittens will be adoptable soon.

Harbor Humane is also looking for more sponsors for its Putts for Paws.

