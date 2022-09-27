Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Indie!

Watch Now
Posted at 9:03 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 09:03:26-04

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Meet Indie! This sweet girl is looking for her forever family.

Indie is an 8-year-old hound mix who loves exploring the great outdoors, then settling in for a snuggle with her people. She's a birdwatcher who lets her nose take her where it may lead, so she'll do well with a family looking for excitement!

Indie has been at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary since 2017 waiting to find her forever family but keeps getting overlooked.

Age hasn't slowed Indie down at all. She's an active girl who loves to go for long walks and play with toys.

Is Indie the right addition to your adventure crew? Contact Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary to find out!

