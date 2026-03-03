Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Hermes!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Hermes! This 12-week-old puppy is available for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan.

You can learn more about the adoption process on the Humane Society's website.

Other updates from the humane society:

Paws Claws & Corks: March 19

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit Humane Society of West Michigan. This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, a strolling dinner from 12+ top restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year. This impactful night is more than just another event, it is a movement that unites and empowers advocates, philanthropists, and community leaders to make a difference in the lives of animals. You can purchase tickets here.

Looking for volunteers!

HSWM is looking for regularly scheduled volunteers! These positions help out at the shelter a minimum of 8 hours per month for a period of six months or longer. Regularly scheduled volunteers help with day-to-day operations and receive specialized training. Positions include: Dog walker, cat & small animal socializer, adoption counselor, veterinary prepper/clean-up, and laundry. Find a link to the application here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube