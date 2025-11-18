Pet Adoption Tuesday: meet Gomez!

This week for Pet Adoption Tueday we meet Gomez! He's available for adoption from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Gomez is a black lab mix and a is a little over a year old. He's 65-70 lbs. and is good with kids, dogs and cats.

The shelter says he loves playtime almost as much as he loves being told he's a good boy. Gomez also loves to cuddle.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

You can learn more about Gomez on PetFinder, and fill out the online adoption survey on Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary's website.

