Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Cleo!

Pet Adoption Tuesday Cleo

Today, the Humane Society of West Michigan is featuring 3-year-old Cleo, who is up for adoption. Cleo is ready for a fresh start for her new year by finding her loving furever home!

According to the HSWM, Miss Cleo has been with them for far too long, and they have no idea why. Outside of being a total cutie, Cleo is also an energetic and playful girl that loves attention and has such a fun and silly personality.

Cleo enjoys long walks on the beach or in the park, and likes spending time with her foster family, as well as staff, volunteers and even some of the older kids from summer camp. Cleo would do best as your only baby, furry or otherwise, but this little sausage has enough love to give for two dogs.

"At home, she has been wonderful, she loves her rope toys, lounging, and just following you around," her foster mom said.

Do you have room in your heart and your home for this polka-dotted princess?

If you're interested in adopting Cleo or learning more, click here.

Behavior classes through HSWM:

Is your dog's New Years' resolution to be the goodest boy? HSWM can help!

Obedience and Behavior staff have been hard at work revamping our canine courses for 2022, and are excited to offer even more classes and resources to the pet parents in our community.

Start the new year on the right paw by choosing the obedience course that is the best fit for you. Classes begin this week, and spaces are limited, so learn all about class options and sign up here today.

Patmos Library Adoption Event:

Thursday, Jan. 13, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Meet a bunch of adoptable furry friends — and maybe even find a new reading buddy. No need to register, just stop by the Patmos Library Depot Room to support a local library and pets in need.