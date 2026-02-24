Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bronko!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Bronko, a beagle available for adoption from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Here's what they have to say about the three-year-old pup:

"Bronko is a little firecracker of fun who’s always ready to turn an ordinary day into an adventure! He's a bit on the smaller side, but don’t be fooled — this guy’s got the spirit of a full-sized Bronco (pun absolutely intended). With his curious Beagle nose and unstoppable zest for life, he’s constantly on the lookout for his next great discovery… or maybe just the next treat!

When Bronko first came to MAS, he was battling heartworms — but this brave boy didn’t let that slow him down (even when he had to rein in his zoomies during treatment, which was the toughest ride of all!). Now that he’s healthy and feeling better than ever, Bronko’s kicking up his paws and chomping at the bit, ready to charge full speed ahead and gallop straight into his forever home!

True to his Beagle nature, Bronko is curious, clever, and full of heart. He’s always ready for playtime, adventure, and a good romp in the yard, but he also has a tender, affectionate side that loves a good cuddle after the fun is done.

If you’re looking for a dog who’s equal parts energy and affection, with just the right mix of mischief and sweetness — look no further. Bronko is ready to follow his nose… all the way home to you.

So saddle up and submit your application through the MAS adoption link! This little Bronko is ready to ride off into the sunset with his forever family!"

