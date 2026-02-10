Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bonnie!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Bonnie! This pup is available for adoption through Michele's Rescue.

Here's what they have to say about this adorable dog:

She's a beautiful young lady at 1.5 years old. She enjoys watching the kids play and sled in the backyard and equally enjoys cuddles and affection. Still possessing some puppy characteristics, she would benefit from some introductory obedience training but takes direction well and knows to sit, wait, and even knows her release word, "Pickle."

Bonnie will be the only dog in the house. No cats. She is housebroken and crated trained.

Find more information on the adoption process here.

