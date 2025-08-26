Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bitzy!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Bitzy, available for adoption through Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Bitzy has a medium coat, and is two years old.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

She's described as being obsessed with having a good time: showing off her zoomie skills, soaking up sunshine, or feeling the wind in her fluffy coat. She loves to stretch her legs and race through the yard, especially for an audience. They say she loves people and attention, especially belly rubs, ear scratches, and cuddles.

The sanctuary says Bitzy loves children and other friendly dogs, but cats aren't her cup fo tea.

Find out more information about Bitzy here, and how to adopt at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

