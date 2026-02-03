Pet adoption Tuesday: Meet Aurora!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Aurora, a puppy who will soon be ready to find her forever home. She'll be available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Puppies from the Humane Society comes with a microchip, vaccines, spay/neuter, and free puppy class.

Find more information on the adoption process here.

Other events from the Humane Society of West Michigan:

Pups & Purrs Craft Marketplace

Join us for the "Pups & Purrs Marketplace and Adoption Event," benefiting Humane Society of West Michigan! This sip & shop style craft market and adoption event takes place on February 10th, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, at Elevation at the Intersection. Explore a wonderful selection of craft vendors showcasing unique handmade goods, perfect for valentines gift-giving or a treat for yourself. You can also enjoy refreshing craft cocktails while you browse, making the evening even more enjoyable. Most excitingly, you can meet adorable adoptable puppies eager to find their forever homes!

HSWM 2026 Summer Camp registration is open!

Give your child a fun, hands-on summer experience with daily animal interactions, creative crafts and games, professional guest speakers, and engaging learning activities—perfect for budding veterinarians, artists, and animal advocates ages 5–15. Camps run weekly from June 8–August 20, plus Preview Week June 1–4, from 9:00 am–4:00 pm with aftercare until 5:00 pm, at 3077 Wilson Dr NW, Walker, MI. Cost is $300 per week, with Preview Week and Fun Friday available for $75 per day. From Media Mutts to Humane Ed CSI, themed weeks fill quickly, so register now at hswestmi.org/youth-camps.

