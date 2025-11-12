Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ardith and and Sandy!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Ardith and Sandy, puppies available for adoption from Harbor Humane.

The shelter tells us the puppies were strays and started off a bit shy, but love being around each other and other dogs.

Ardith is doing great on potty training and is crate changed. She loves the challenge of treat toys, is good at sitting, and loves to fetch her toys.

Harbor Humane

Sandy is also doing well with potty training, and does well in her crate. She's an affectionate and easy-going puppy, described as inquisitive, very smart, and a fast learner. She also gets along well with other dogs.

Harbor Humane

You can learn more about adoption Ardith and Sandy (or both!) on Harbor Humane's website. You might notice their website has a new look, too!

Harbor Humane

