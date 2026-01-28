Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Apple & Nyx!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Apple and Nyx, puppies available for adoption fro Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Here's what they had to say about the pups:

"Hi there! We’re Apple and Nyx — two of the 11 adorable puppies born on October 29th — and we’re ready to wiggle our way right into your hearts! 🐾💛

We’re curious, happy little explorers learning all about the big world one wobbly adventure at a time (with plenty of puppy snuggles in between, of course).

A super kind friend even donated a DNA test to find out what our mix might be! Our brother Jolly was the lucky one who got tested, and the results confirmed what we already knew… we’re 100% adorable 😄

Here’s our fancy mix:

✨ 34% American Staffordshire Terrier

✨ 16% Staffordshire Bull Terrier

✨ 14% Siberian Husky

✨ 14% American Pit Bull Terrier

✨ 12% Bernese Mountain Dog

✨ 10% Doberman Pinscher

We may not know exactly what we’ll look like when we’re all grown up, but we do know this: we’re going to be smart, snuggly, and full of love. We’re ready to learn, play, socialize, and become the best family pups ever.

If you’re looking for a playful companion who’s full of potential (and puppy kisses!), apply to come meet us and our siblings. We can’t wait to start our happily ever afters! 🐶💖

Adoption Process: https://mackenzies.info/adopt/adoption-process/

We are all up to date with our vaccines and preventatives and have been spayed & neutered!"

