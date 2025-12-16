Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ant Man!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Ant Man, a pup available for adoption from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Here's what they have to say about this superhero pup:

"Move over Paul Rudd — there’s a new Ant Man in town and he’s trading superhero suits for belly rubs and snack breaks!

Ant Man is the kind of dog who brings joy wherever he goes. Equal parts goofball and sweetheart, this high-energy lovebug is always ready to chase a toy, dive into a good game, or zoom around the yard like he’s saving the world (one tail wag at a time). And when the zoomies settle? He’s happiest curled up next to his people, giving his whole heart and soaking up every snuggle.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

He’s a smart cookie (emphasis on cookie because snacks are his love language) who already knows “sit,” “stay,” “down,” “come,” and “shake,” and is walking nicely on a gentle leader to help remind him not to charge ahead on adventures. With continued support and consistency, Ant Man will make a wonderfully well-mannered companion.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Ant Man loves beach days, car rides, and the simple joy of a good squeaky toy. He enjoys one-on-one playdates with canine pals but can be a little extra for dogs who don’t appreciate his enthusiasm. A cat-free home is a must. While he has some allergies, his special diet has helped keep them under control and he’s been feeling awesome.

If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick who will brighten your world with laughter, loyalty, and lots of love, Ant Man is ready to leap right into your heart."

If you're interested in adopting Ant Man, click here. There are also opportunities to sponsor him as well as he waits for his forever home.

