Pairings 'Pop' at Robinette's this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Popcorn goes great with anything, right?
Test that theory at Robinette’s during their Wine & Popcorn Pairing event!
Saturday, June 1, guests will enjoy tasting 5 wines and their perfect popcorn partner.
Pairing Partaker Perks!
20% off in the Gift Barn
Take all 5 wines home and get bags of each popcorn—free!
Buy 2, get 1 on popcorn bags
Robinette’s is also introducing 4 new hard ciders for the season.
The 21+ tasting is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Visiting vinos can walk-in or grab tickets here for $12!