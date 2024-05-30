Pairings 'Pop' at Robinette's this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Popcorn goes great with anything, right?

Test that theory at Robinette’s during their Wine & Popcorn Pairing event!

Saturday, June 1, guests will enjoy tasting 5 wines and their perfect popcorn partner.

Pairing Partaker Perks!

20% off in the Gift Barn

Take all 5 wines home and get bags of each popcorn—free!

Buy 2, get 1 on popcorn bags

Robinette’s is also introducing 4 new hard ciders for the season.

The 21+ tasting is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Visiting vinos can walk-in or grab tickets here for $12!