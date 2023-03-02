GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Great Start Parent Coalition is celebrating reading month by showering Kent County with books, one title at a time!

One County, One Book campaign puts books into the hands of young readers

Their One County, One Book campaign kicks off it’s 3rd year of giving books to the community, distributing them to organizations across Kent County, the Kent District Library, and the Grand Rapids Public Library for you to pick-up and add to your home collection.

So far, the initiative has given away over 16,000 stories.

The title of this year’s book hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s sure to delight you and the little ones!

Launch of this year’s campaign happens March 15 at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids.

Books distributed in past OCOB campaigns:

The Gruffalo

The tale of a tiny mouse walking through the woods, terrifying predators by comparing them to the made-up beast. Imagine his surprise when he meets the Gruffalo in real life!

The Caring Me I Want to Be!

A rhythmic day-in-the-life of a little girl practicing kindness—even when it’s hard!