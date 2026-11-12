Oh Christmas Tree!: Grand Rapids is getting ready for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The annual Grand Rapids Christmas Tree was installed on Thursday morning at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

The 40-foot Concolor Fir comes from Watson's Tree Farm in Lake City and is close to perfect, according to the farm's owner Ron Watson.

"It's uh it's just about perfect all the way around, " Watson told me. "No holes, no gaps, no anything that they're going to have to wire branches into or whatever. It's just a perfect specimen. So it's a tremendous privilege. We've had opportunities to send it around the country to different places, but we wanted to keep it in Michigan."

And even though we've had a warm start to our November, the official tree going up downtown is a chance for all of West Michigan to get excited about the upcoming holiday season.

"This is important to Grand Rapids and to Charlie and Elizabeth Secchia because this is what brings our community together," Special Events Manager for Grand Rapids Evette Pittman told me. "This is when everyone can kind of slow down, exhale, come together, and celebrate the holiday season."

Now - if you are expecting to see the tree light up tonight, you'll have to wait just a little longer. Thursday morning the tree was only installed downtown, the 40-50,000 lights will stay dark until after the annual Santa Parade on Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 5:00 PM.

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