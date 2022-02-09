GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —Shift Coffee and Culture is a brand coffee shop now open in Grand Rapids working to shift coffee and culture. They focus on supporting minority owned businesses and shifting the vibe of coffee shops in Grand Rapids. Offering specialty high quality coffee and a variety of waffle creations located on Fulton Street just outside of downtown.
New cafe shifting coffee and culture in Grand Rapids
